iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Up 256.5% in March

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 256.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,438,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 million, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41.

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

