iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 642,700 shares. Currently, 19.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $31.21 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUR. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 35,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

