iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Holdings Lifted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $19,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

SUSA opened at $108.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.76. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $99.48 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

