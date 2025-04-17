iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 3.6% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.