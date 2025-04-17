iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Arvest Bank Trust Division’s 4th Largest Position

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $68,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IWM opened at $184.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average of $219.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.