iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,881,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,752,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $184.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

