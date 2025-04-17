iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.24 and last traded at $133.82. Approximately 138,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 141,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.32.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.69 and its 200 day moving average is $144.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAI. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $549,000. Q3 Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000.

About iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Stories

