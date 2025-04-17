iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.79, but opened at $50.19. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF shares last traded at $50.29, with a volume of 105,836 shares.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $636.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHF. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 111,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,834,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.