IsoEnergy (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.63. 19,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 73,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

