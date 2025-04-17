J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The grocer reported GBX 23.10 ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J Sainsbury had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.42%.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SBRY opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 261.27. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 223.40 ($2.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 301.40 ($3.99). The company has a market capitalization of £5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SBRY. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 310 ($4.10) to GBX 305 ($4.04) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority.

