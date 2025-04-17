J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 7.60%.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.71. J. Smart & Co. has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 137 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.56.
J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Time to Buy Alibaba and PDD After Tariff Exemptions?
Receive News & Ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.