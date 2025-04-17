J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC (LON:SMJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.17 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 7.60%.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £47.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.71. J. Smart & Co. has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 137 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

J. Smart & Co. (Contractors) PLC Company Profile

J. Smart & Co (Contractors) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the contracting, developing, and constructing public works, shopping centers, offices, factories, warehouses, local authority, and landlords and private housing projects in the United Kingdom. It also contracts building and civil engineering projects; develops and sells residential properties; develops industrial and commercial properties for lease; provides serviced office spaces; carries out small to medium sized building and civil engineering works for various clients; and offers plumbing support services to the construction companies.

