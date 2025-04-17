Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamf from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. Jamf has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $492,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,101.75. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 88,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $1,187,215.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,019.70. The trade was a 15.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,912 shares of company stock worth $3,355,739 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Jamf by 97.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Jamf by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Jamf by 32,950.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Jamf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

