Jason Adair Sells 1,856 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $25,185.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,005.28. The trade was a 1.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Jason Adair sold 445 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $6,319.00.

Liquidia Price Performance

LQDA opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth about $25,948,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 2,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 674,940 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 1,484.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,752 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,880,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Liquidia by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 571,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 433,356 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Further Reading

