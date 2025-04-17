Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after buying an additional 115,102 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97,589 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 501.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 93,422 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $101.55 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $95.49 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average is $122.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. This trade represents a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,305 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

