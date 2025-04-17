Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 426.15 ($5.64) and traded as low as GBX 414 ($5.48). Jersey Electricity shares last traded at GBX 439.40 ($5.82), with a volume of 3,029 shares changing hands.

Jersey Electricity Trading Up 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 426.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 430.83. The stock has a market cap of £136.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is 55.35%.

Insider Activity at Jersey Electricity

About Jersey Electricity

In other Jersey Electricity news, insider Christopher Ambler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.63) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,501.65). Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

