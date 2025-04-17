John C. Malone Acquires 3,609 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $151,541.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 336,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,136,773.30. This represents a 1.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $44.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,948 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 618,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth about $12,077,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,751,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the 4th quarter valued at $6,736,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

