John C. Malone Acquires 44,258 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 44,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $1,849,984.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 330,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,366. This trade represents a 15.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 0.3 %

Atlanta Braves stock opened at $41.96 on Thursday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,817,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

