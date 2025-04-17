John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Stock Position Reduced by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2,578.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WLY opened at $42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

