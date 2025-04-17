JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $9.50

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.04.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 296.16, a quick ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $625.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.88. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 311.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 420.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 93,813 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 103,654 shares in the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 710.2% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 134,459 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

