JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $100.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $118.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

