JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $154.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

JBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Jabil stock opened at $134.45 on Thursday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.17.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,624,059.52. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,400 shares of company stock worth $11,810,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 110.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

