JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Price

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Hovde Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

PNFP stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $131.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $201,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,615,567.76. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,185,361.50. The trade was a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

