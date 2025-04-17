JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $85.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APH. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amphenol from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Shares of APH stock opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,794,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,619,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,014,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $487,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,256,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,975,000 after buying an additional 3,933,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

