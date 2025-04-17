JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $750.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,000.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $729.79.

United Rentals stock opened at $585.64 on Monday. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $635.32 and a 200-day moving average of $736.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,128. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,716,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 77,674.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 887,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,138,000 after purchasing an additional 886,266 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $330,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in United Rentals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after buying an additional 323,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after acquiring an additional 305,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

