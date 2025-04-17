JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Outperform Rating for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price. JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington reiterated an Overweight rating and $92 target. Ahead of earnings, he highlighted Schwab’s earnings model and positive impact of rising cash allocations.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.28.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,778,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,264. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $84.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.