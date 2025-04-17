JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LSPD opened at $9.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.17. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 29.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 79,696 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth about $699,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 8,355.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.