Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Primerica by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Primerica by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.14.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total transaction of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total transaction of $845,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $255.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.03. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $307.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.66.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Stories

