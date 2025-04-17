Jump Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1,078.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,228 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $27.86 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -53.13%.

Baxter International Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.