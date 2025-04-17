Jump Financial LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,885 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $28.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

