Jump Financial LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 194.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,954 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

