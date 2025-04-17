Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report) by 248.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $2,556,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 183,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA KOLD opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.52. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $85.20.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.