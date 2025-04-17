Jump Financial LLC Invests $5.81 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 491,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,813,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. TMT General Partner Ltd bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter worth about $205,501,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 1,215.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Nomura upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of XPeng from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of XPeng from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

