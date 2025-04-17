Jump Financial LLC Makes New $5.15 Million Investment in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAN shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.29 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.