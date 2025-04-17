Jump Financial LLC Makes New $5.58 Million Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 881.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,411,000 after buying an additional 536,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,037,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 82.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,204 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AppFolio by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 233,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 162,540 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $217.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.86. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.01 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.41.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at $18,212,440.48. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf purchased 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.71.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

