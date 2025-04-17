Jump Financial LLC Takes $3.89 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 134,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.62 and a one year high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

