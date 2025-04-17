K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Shares Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 190,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 160,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.92.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

