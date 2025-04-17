Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Given New $16.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Kayne Anderson BDC stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 116,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. Kayne Anderson BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBDC. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 10.9% in the first quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 365,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 0.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson BDC by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

