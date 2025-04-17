Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $96.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.61.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $62.02 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $116.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This trade represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,484,000 after purchasing an additional 667,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after buying an additional 815,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

