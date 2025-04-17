Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,240,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 117,860 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 57,516 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 336,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 41,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $2,118,292.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,977.60. This trade represents a 91.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,224.80. The trade was a 60.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,831 shares of company stock worth $4,504,152. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $48.77 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

