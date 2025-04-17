Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in nLIGHT by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 3,951.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Insider Activity

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 53,511 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $437,184.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,963.59. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

View Our Latest Research Report on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Stock Performance

nLIGHT stock opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $349.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.28. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $14.73.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.