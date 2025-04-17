Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in USCB Financial by 309.5% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 285,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 215,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USCB Financial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in USCB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in USCB Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:USCB opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93.

USCB Financial Increases Dividend

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from USCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

