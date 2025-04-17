Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Apogee Enterprises by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APOG. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Singular Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com cut Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

