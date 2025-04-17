Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $688,000 Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.
Solventum Stock Down 0.3 %
SOLV stock opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
