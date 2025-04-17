Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell stock opened at $30.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

