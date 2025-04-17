Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,498,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,299 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,830,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,938,000 after buying an additional 571,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,245,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,395,000 after buying an additional 165,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,287,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,468,000 after buying an additional 211,657 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $176,123,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $57,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,673,950.90. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,487. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.54 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

