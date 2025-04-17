Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vimeo by 780.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vimeo by 5,662.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $778.10 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VMEO

About Vimeo

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.