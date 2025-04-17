Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FORM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,493 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $465,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after purchasing an additional 409,304 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,312,000 after purchasing an additional 406,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $112,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,533,716. This represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Trading Down 4.4 %

FORM stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

