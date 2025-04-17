Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 price objective on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.77. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $305.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.48). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.44%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.