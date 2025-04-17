Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Major Shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc Purchases 934,258 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 934,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,498,425.81. The trade was a 27.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
KROS opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $548.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.39.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
