Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Major Shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc Purchases 934,258 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adar1 Capital Management, Llc bought 934,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $9,464,033.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,392,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,498,425.81. The trade was a 27.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

KROS opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a market cap of $548.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,957,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after purchasing an additional 100,691 shares during the period. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,894,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,989,000 after buying an additional 1,187,199 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,687,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,707,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 878,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 305,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KROS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keros Therapeutics

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.