Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at UBS Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 3,895,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,237,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,998,993.14. This represents a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

